    CTF 56 Mark VI Patrol Boats Participate In a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Led Training [Image 3 of 4]

    CTF 56 Mark VI Patrol Boats Participate In a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Led Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Pearson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210305-N-DS741-1158 ARABIAN GULF (March 5, 2021) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class Nicholas May, assigned to Commander, Task Force 56, mans a .50-caliber machine gun aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel led training in the Arabian Gulf, March 5. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:47
    Photo ID: 6545698
    VIRIN: 210305-N-DS741-1158
    Resolution: 3454x2303
    Size: 633.07 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Patrol Boats Participate In a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Led Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    Arabian Gulf
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Mark Vi

