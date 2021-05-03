210305-N-DS741-1029 ARABIAN GULF (March 5, 2021) – Quartermaster Seaman Christopher Deseo, assigned to Commander, Task Force 56, mans a .50-caliber machine gun aboard a Mark VI patrol boat during Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel led training in the Arabian Gulf, March 5. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:47 Photo ID: 6545695 VIRIN: 210305-N-DS741-1029 Resolution: 4012x2675 Size: 579.27 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Patrol Boats Participate In a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Led Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.