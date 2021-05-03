Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN GULF

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Pearson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210305-N-DS741-1324 ARABIAN GULF (March 5, 2021) – A Mark VI patrol boat, front, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and patrol coastal ship USS Typhoon (PC 5), conduct defensive maneuvering techniques during Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel led training in the Arabian Gulf, March 5. CTF Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, is a multinational maritime effort to promote freedom of navigation and reassure merchant shipping by deterring and exposing state-sponsored malign activity that threatens security of the maritime commons in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Southern Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Patrol Boats Participate In a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Led Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NECC
    Arabian Gulf
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    CTF 56
    Mark Vi

