210305-N-DS741-1324 ARABIAN GULF (March 5, 2021) – A Mark VI patrol boat, front, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, and patrol coastal ship USS Typhoon (PC 5), conduct defensive maneuvering techniques during Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel led training in the Arabian Gulf, March 5. CTF Sentinel, the operational arm of the International Maritime Security Construct, is a multinational maritime effort to promote freedom of navigation and reassure merchant shipping by deterring and exposing state-sponsored malign activity that threatens security of the maritime commons in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Gulf of Aden, Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Southern Red Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Pearson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.07.2021 07:47 Photo ID: 6545697 VIRIN: 210305-N-DS741-1324 Resolution: 2698x1799 Size: 361.1 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CTF 56 Mark VI Patrol Boats Participate In a Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel Led Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Zachary Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.