Pvt. Jason Guston, a Shower and Laundry Specialist with Water Platoon, 40th Composite Supply Company, 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, briefs Col. Landis Maddox, commander for the 25th DSB, on the eight head shower system during Sustainment Gunnery at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 5, 2021. Sustainment Gunnery is a qualification exercise for heavy arms operators in the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 22:28 Photo ID: 6545263 VIRIN: 210305-A-RN631-411 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.87 MB Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Gunnery '21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.