    Sustainment Gunnery '21 [Image 2 of 9]

    Sustainment Gunnery '21

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Bradle 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Landis Maddox, commander for the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade speaks to members of the Field Feeding Team from the 569th Quartermaster Company, 25th Special Troops Battalion, 25th DSB during Sustainment Gunnery at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 5, 2021. Sustainment Gunnery is a qualification exercise for heavy arms operators in the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 22:27
    Photo ID: 6545257
    VIRIN: 210305-A-RN631-963
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sustainment Gunnery '21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    Force readiness
    Sustainment Gunnery
    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

