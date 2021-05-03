Command Sgt. Maj Thomas Marnoch, command sergeant major for the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade speaks to members of the 569th Quartermaster Company, Field Feeding Team, part of 25th DSB Special Troops Battalion during Sustainment Gunnery at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii on March 5, 2021. Sustainment Gunnery is a qualification exercise for heavy arms operators in the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Michael Bradle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 22:27 Photo ID: 6545256 VIRIN: 210305-A-RN631-901 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.07 MB Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sustainment Gunnery '21 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Michael Bradle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.