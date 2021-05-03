Photo of first African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard highlighted in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit

Christina Douglass, curator at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and lead curator of the museum’s newest exhibit, meets U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, Georgia Air National Guard pilot and one of the highlighted women in the new exhibit on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 5, 2021. The exhibit, which celebrates female aviators’ accomplishments, opened in March in honor of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

