    Photo of first African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard highlighted in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit [Image 1 of 6]

    Photo of first African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard highlighted in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, E-8C Joint STARS pilot with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, views her own image at a new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit at the museum on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 5, 2021. The exhibit, which celebrates female aviators’ accomplishments, opened in March in honor of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 17:49
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-DU133-1001
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of first African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard highlighted in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Nancy Goldberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    First African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard portrayed in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit

    Georgia Air National Guard
    womens history
    NMUSAF
    black history
    Team JSTARS
    diversity & inclusion

