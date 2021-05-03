Photo of first African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard highlighted in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrea Lewis, E-8C Joint STARS pilot with the 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, views her own image at a new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit at the museum on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 5, 2021. The exhibit, which celebrates female aviators’ accomplishments, opened in March in honor of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

