Photo of first African American female pilot of Georgia Air Guard highlighted in new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joanne Bass, command chief master sergeant of the United States Air Force, addresses the audience at the official opening ceremony of a new National Museum of the U.S. Air Force exhibit at the museum on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Mar. 5, 2021. The exhibit, which celebrates female aviators’ accomplishments, opened in March in honor of Women’s History Month. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)

