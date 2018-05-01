Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Forces sustainment training [Image 3 of 3]

    Security Forces sustainment training

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2018

    Photo by Airman Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Airmen from the 155th Security Forces Squadron, run into positions during sustainment training, March 6, 2021, at Lincoln Police Department training facility, Lincoln, Nebraska. Security Forces are responsible for defending air bases, providing law enforcement, military working dogs and combat arms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2018
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 15:28
    Photo ID: 6545059
    VIRIN: 210306-Z-MW698-079
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    This work, Security Forces sustainment training [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment training
    Security Forces
    155th ARW

