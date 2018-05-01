Senior Airman Jaylen Brown with the 155th Security Forces Squadron, fires his weapon during sustainment training, March 6, 2021, at Lincoln Police Department training facility, Lincoln, Nebraska. Security Forces are responsible for defending air bases, providing law enforcement, military working dogs and combat arms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 15:28
|Photo ID:
|6545058
|VIRIN:
|210306-Z-MW698-046
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|8.86 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Security Forces sustainment training [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT