Airman 1st Class Alexander Winters with the 155th Security Forces Squadron, waits for instruction during sustainment training, March 6, 2021, at Lincoln Police Department training facility, Lincoln, Nebraska. Security Forces are responsible for defending air bases, providing law enforcement, military working dogs and combat arms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2018 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 15:28 Photo ID: 6545057 VIRIN: 210306-Z-MW698-018 Resolution: 6000x3992 Size: 14.27 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Security Forces sustainment training [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.