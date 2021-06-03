Wrap it up

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Padua 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in an
    airborne operation as part of Rock Topside II at the Joint Multinational
    Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 6, 2021.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in
    Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European,
    Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across
    Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and
    partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (US Army Photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)

