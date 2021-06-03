U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in an
airborne operation as part of Rock Topside II at the Joint Multinational
Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 6, 2021.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in
Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European,
Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across
Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and
partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (US Army Photo by Joyce Costello)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6544986
|VIRIN:
|210306-A-ZG882-798
|Resolution:
|4330x2886
|Size:
|737.19 KB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sky Soldiers jump into Hohenfels training Area [Image 3 of 3], by Joyce Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT