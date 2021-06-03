Sky Soldiers jump into Hohenfels training Area

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade participate in an

airborne operation as part of Rock Topside II at the Joint Multinational

Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on March 6, 2021.

The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in

Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European,

Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across

Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and

partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (US Army Photo by Joyce Costello)

by Joyce Costello