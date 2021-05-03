Machine Gun University Tests Bulldog's Skills

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Above the Rest”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) run to Range 11 Feb. 26 on Fort Campbell, Ky. during their culminating exercise during the Bulldog Machine Gun University. The Machine Gun University is a five-day course increasing lethality and proficiency of the battalion’s machine gun teams. According to the Feb. 26 101st Abn. Div. memorandum , individuals on Fort Campbell are exempt from wearing a mask while in engaging to moderate to to strenuous physical training activity. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

