Machine Gun University Tests Bulldog's Skills

Staff Sgt. Evan Crittenden, weapons squad leader, C Company, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Above The Rest”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) providing direction to his machine gun team on Range 11 during the culminating exercise of the Bulldog Machine Gun University on Fort Campbell, Ky. The Machine Gun University is a five-day course increasing lethality and proficiency of the battalion’s machine gun teams. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US