    Machine Gun University Tests Bulldog's Skills [Image 1 of 4]

    Machine Gun University Tests Bulldog's Skills

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Pvt. Robert Whitman, machine gunner, C Company, 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment “Above The Rest”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), right, and Spc. Jakelin Freeman, assistant machine gunner, C Co., 1-327 Inf. Regt., left, firing their M240B machine gun on Range 11 during the culminating exercise of the Bulldog Machine Gun University on Fort Campbell, Ky. The Machine Gun University is a five-day course increasing lethality and proficiency of the battalion’s machine gun teams. According to the Feb. 26 101st Abn. Div. memorandum, individuals on Fort Campbell are exempt from wearing a mask while firing on ranges. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Machine Gun University Tests Bulldog's Skills [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

