Sailor operates elevator

U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Thomas Wallace, from Morgantown, West Virginia, operates elevator lower stage 4 aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Norfolk, Virginia, March 2, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

