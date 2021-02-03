Sailors volunteer

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN74), remove bark from a flower bed during a community relations (COMREL) event at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens in Norfolk, Virginia, March 2, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Skyler Okerman)
