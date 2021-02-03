U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN74), remove bark from a flower bed during a community relations (COMREL) event at the Norfolk Botanical Gardens in Norfolk, Virginia, March 2, 2020. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Skyler Okerman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 13:08 Photo ID: 6544974 VIRIN: 210302-N-KN684-0021 Resolution: 4423x2944 Size: 867.2 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors volunteer [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Skyler Okerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.