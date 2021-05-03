Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors take advancement exam [Image 7 of 8]

    Sailors take advancement exam

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Tillie 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), take the petty officer 1st class advancement exam at Vista Point Center on board Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, March 4, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Tillie)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    This work, Sailors take advancement exam [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Daniel Tillie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

