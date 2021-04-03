Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 5]

    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander

    AVIANO, ITALY

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michawn Yuvieno, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander salutes U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander during an activation and assumption of command ceremony at Camp Turzii, Romania, March 4, 2021. The newly activated 731st EATKS contains MQ-9 Reaper aircraft as well, as over 90 Airmen to maintain, launch, recover and control them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 07:32
    Photo ID: 6544793
    VIRIN: 210304-F-HQ196-2027
    Resolution: 5298x3532
    Size: 9.34 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander
    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander
    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander
    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander
    Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT