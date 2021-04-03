Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michawn Yuvieno, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander salutes U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander during an activation and assumption of command ceremony at Camp Turzii, Romania, March 4, 2021. The newly activated 731st EATKS contains MQ-9 Reaper aircraft as well, as over 90 Airmen to maintain, launch, recover and control them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 Location: AVIANO, IT