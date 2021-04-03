Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander

The new 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron guidon is unfurled during the 731st EATKS activation ceremony at Camp Turzii, Romania, March 4, 2021. The newly activated squadron contains MQ-9 aircraft and Airmen, who are responsible for providing dominant, persistent attack and reconnaissance capabilities while working with other U.S. Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

