U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michawn Yuvieno, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander places a patch on U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander at Camp Turzii, Romania, March 4, 2021. Yuvieno assumed command of the newly activated 731 EATKS during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2021 07:32
|Photo ID:
|6544795
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-HQ196-2031
|Resolution:
|5323x3549
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT