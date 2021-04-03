U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michawn Yuvieno, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron commander places a patch on U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group commander at Camp Turzii, Romania, March 4, 2021. Yuvieno assumed command of the newly activated 731 EATKS during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 07:32 Photo ID: 6544795 VIRIN: 210304-F-HQ196-2031 Resolution: 5323x3549 Size: 9.52 MB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newly activated 731st EATKS welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.