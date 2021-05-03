(Right to left) The Commander of Air Combat Command General Mark Kelly, coins Senior Airman Javion Dupree, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) administration journeyman, for his excellence at 12th Air Force (Air Force Southern) headquarters, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. Twelfth Air Force (Air Force Southern) is the air and space component to U.S. Southern Command, conducing operations, activities and investments in the air, space and cyber domains to strengthen partnerships, counter treats and build a team ready to compete and win to protect the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 16:42 Photo ID: 6544318 VIRIN: 210305-F-EY492-067 Resolution: 3757x2504 Size: 4.13 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Angela Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.