Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) [Image 3 of 6]

    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    Colombian Air Force Col. Danysh Adey Ferero Camacho, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Colombian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, speaks with the Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, while visiting 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. Twelfth Air Force (Air Force Southern) is the air and space component to U.S. Southern Command, conducing operations, activities and investments in the air, space and cyber domains to strengthen partnerships, counter treats and build a team ready to compete and win to protect the Americas. Heritage Flight and Training Course certifies Air Force demonstration pilots to perform in the 2021 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 16:41
    Photo ID: 6544315
    VIRIN: 210305-F-EY492-038
    Resolution: 4526x3017
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Angela Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)
    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)
    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)
    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)
    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)
    COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    U.S. Southern Command
    USSOUTHCOM
    SOUTHCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT