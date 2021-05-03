COMACC visits 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

The Commander of Air Combat Command U.S. Air Force Gen. Mark Kelly, bumps elbows with Peruvian Air Force Col. Victor Manuel Munoz, 12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Peruvian Air Force Foreign Liaison officer, while visiting 12 AF (AFSOUTH) headquarters during the annual Heritage Flight and Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 5, 2021. Twelfth Air Force (Air Force Southern) is the air and space component to U.S. Southern Command, conducing operations, activities and investments in the air, space and cyber domains to strengthen partnerships, counter treats and build a team ready to compete and win to protect the Americas. Heritage Flight and Training Course certifies Air Force demonstration pilots to perform in the 2021 air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Angela Ruiz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 16:41 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US