    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Ready Issue LPO [Image 3 of 3]

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Ready Issue LPO

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Travis J Kuykendall 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 5, 2021) Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Ashli Jurado poses in front of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's Ready Issue room, March 5. Jurado is JEB Little Creek-Fort Story's Ready Issue leading petty officer responsible for maintaining and issuing all of security's equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6544103
    VIRIN: 210305-N-VE788-003
    Resolution: 3071x2049
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Ready Issue LPO [Image 3 of 3], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Security
    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    US Army
    US Navy
    JEBLCFS

