VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 5, 2021) Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Ashli Jurado poses in front of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's Ready Issue room, March 5. Jurado is JEB Little Creek-Fort Story's Ready Issue leading petty officer responsible for maintaining and issuing all of security's equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6544103
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-VE788-003
|Resolution:
|3071x2049
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Ready Issue LPO [Image 3 of 3], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
