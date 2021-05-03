VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 5, 2021) Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Ashli Jurado poses in front of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's Ready Issue room, March 5. Jurado is JEB Little Creek-Fort Story's Ready Issue leading petty officer responsible for maintaining and issuing all of security's equipment. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 15:13 Photo ID: 6544103 VIRIN: 210305-N-VE788-003 Resolution: 3071x2049 Size: 2.2 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Ready Issue LPO [Image 3 of 3], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.