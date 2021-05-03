VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 5, 2021) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Kylee Demagall, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's kennel master, poses with military working dog "Boris", March 5. Demagall is responsible for JEB Little Creek-Fort Story's K-9 unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6544101
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-VE788-037
|Resolution:
|3188x2128
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Kennel Master [Image 3 of 3], by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
