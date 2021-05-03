Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Kennel Master

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Kennel Master

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Travis J Kuykendall 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (March 5, 2021) Master-At-Arms 1st Class Kylee Demagall, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's kennel master, poses with military working dog "Boris", March 5. Demagall is responsible for JEB Little Creek-Fort Story's K-9 unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Travis J. Kuykendall/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6544102
    VIRIN: 210305-N-VE788-056
    Resolution: 3040x2029
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story Kennel Master, by Travis J Kuykendall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    Expeditionary
    Joint Base
    US Army
    US Navy
    K-9

