General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander prepares to board a C-37 Gulfstream Mar. 4, 2021 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Lyons visited Team McConnell to be briefed on current tanker operations with the KC-135 Stratotanker and the KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:03 Photo ID: 6543710 VIRIN: 210304-F-XM616-0160 Resolution: 6525x4350 Size: 1.3 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM commander visits McConnell [Image 4 of 4], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.