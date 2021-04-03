General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander prepares to board a C-37 Gulfstream Mar. 4, 2021 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Lyons visited Team McConnell to be briefed on current tanker operations with the KC-135 Stratotanker and the KC-46 Pegasus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2021 12:03
|Photo ID:
|6543710
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-XM616-0160
|Resolution:
|6525x4350
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USTRANSCOM commander visits McConnell [Image 4 of 4], by A1C zachary willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT