    USTRANSCOM commander visits McConnell [Image 2 of 4]

    USTRANSCOM commander visits McConnell

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nilsa Garcia 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander visits the 350th Air Refueling Squadron Mar. 4, 2021 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Lyons met with leadership and Airmen to discuss McConnell’s aerial refueling capabilities and their support of the U.S. TRANSCOM mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:04
    Photo ID: 6543708
    VIRIN: 210304-F-TZ273-0021
    Resolution: 5626x3746
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USTRANSCOM commander visits McConnell [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aerial refueling
    TRANSCOM
    22 ARW

