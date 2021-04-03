General Stephen R. Lyons, U.S. Transportation Command commander congratulates Capt. Dariel Baker, 344th Air Refueling Squadron KC-46A Pegasus pilot, Mar. 4, 2021 at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Baker was one of eight members of Team McConnell coined by Lyons and recognized as an outstanding Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nilsa Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 12:04 Photo ID: 6543706 VIRIN: 210304-F-TZ273-0001 Resolution: 5989x3993 Size: 1.54 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USTRANSCOM commander visits McConnell [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nilsa Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.