F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force logistics lead Pat DeLeon, right, talks to logistics night shift supervisor Erik Nkwenti in the hangar of ITS Cavour (CVH 550) Feb. 21, 2021 ahead of the F-35B sea trials that are part of the Italian navy’s Ready for Operations campaign to certify the recently upgraded ship’s compatibility with F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

