    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics [Image 4 of 4]

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force logistics lead Pat DeLeon, right, talks to logistics night shift supervisor Erik Nkwenti in the hangar of ITS Cavour (CVH 550) Feb. 21, 2021 ahead of the F-35B sea trials that are part of the Italian navy’s Ready for Operations campaign to certify the recently upgraded ship’s compatibility with F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6543566
    VIRIN: 210221-O-ZB537-793
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics [Image 4 of 4], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F35
    F35B
    JPO

