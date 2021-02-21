Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force logistics lead Pat DeLeon drives a forklift on the elevator ramp of ITS Cavour (CVH 550) Feb. 21, 2021 ahead of the F-35B sea trials that are part of the Italian navy’s Ready for Operations campaign to certify the recently upgraded ship’s compatibility with F-35 Lightning II aircraft.

    This work, F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics [Image 4 of 4], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

