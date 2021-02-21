F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force logistics lead Pat DeLeon drives a forklift on the elevator ramp of ITS Cavour (CVH 550) Feb. 21, 2021 ahead of the F-35B sea trials that are part of the Italian navy’s Ready for Operations campaign to certify the recently upgraded ship’s compatibility with F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
