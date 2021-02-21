Troy Berry, logistics material handler, signals F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force ITF logistics lead Pat DeLeon, fork lift driver, how far he has to still lower the shipping container in the hangar aboard ITS Cavour (CVH 550) Feb. 21, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6543565 VIRIN: 210221-O-ZB537-690 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 3.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics [Image 4 of 4], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.