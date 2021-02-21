Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics [Image 3 of 4]

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Dane Wiedmann 

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Troy Berry, logistics material handler, signals F-35 Patuxent River Integrated Test Force ITF logistics lead Pat DeLeon, fork lift driver, how far he has to still lower the shipping container in the hangar aboard ITS Cavour (CVH 550) Feb. 21, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6543565
    VIRIN: 210221-O-ZB537-690
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.85 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics [Image 4 of 4], by Dane Wiedmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics
    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics
    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics
    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    F-35, Cavour sea trials also test logistics

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F35
    F35B
    JPO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT