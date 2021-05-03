Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Storm Chasers of Africa [Image 2 of 4]

    Storm Chasers of Africa

    CHABELLEY AIR BASE, DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sergio Porto-Duarte, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weather forecaster, performs maintenance on the Tactical Meteorological Observing System at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2021. The TMOS provides real time sensor data such as winds, cloud heights, rain totals, temperature, pressure and lightning data. The data is used to forecast weather phenomena affecting the base and to ensure safe flight operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6543372
    VIRIN: 210305-F-SS704-203
    Resolution: 563x769
    Size: 119.33 KB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIR BASE, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storm Chasers of Africa [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storm Chasers of Africa
    Storm Chasers of Africa
    Storm Chasers of Africa
    Storm Chasers of Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Storm Chasers of Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Air Force
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435th AEW
    776th EABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT