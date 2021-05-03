Storm Chasers of Africa

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sergio Porto-Duarte, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weather forecaster, performs maintenance on the Tactical Meteorological Observing System at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2021. The TMOS provides real time sensor data such as winds, cloud heights, rain totals, temperature, pressure and lightning data. The data is used to forecast weather phenomena affecting the base and to ensure safe flight operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Master Sgt. Melissa Thomas)

Date Taken: 03.05.2021
Location: CHABELLEY AIR BASE, DJ