Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Storm Chasers of Africa [Image 3 of 4]

    Storm Chasers of Africa

    CHABELLEY AIR BASE, DJIBOUTI

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Thomas, left, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weather flight chief, and the Chabelley radar, airfield and weather systems team inspect and complete maintenance on the Portable Doppler Radar at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2021. In order to ensure peak performance, the radar must be maintained and correctly calibrated to accurately sense and track storm movement. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 06:24
    Photo ID: 6543373
    VIRIN: 210305-F-SS704-257
    Resolution: 564x765
    Size: 88.43 KB
    Location: CHABELLEY AIR BASE, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storm Chasers of Africa [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Storm Chasers of Africa
    Storm Chasers of Africa
    Storm Chasers of Africa
    Storm Chasers of Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Storm Chasers of Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    Air Force
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435th AEW
    776th EABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT