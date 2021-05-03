Storm Chasers of Africa

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Melissa Thomas, left, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weather flight chief, and the Chabelley radar, airfield and weather systems team inspect and complete maintenance on the Portable Doppler Radar at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Feb. 24, 2021. In order to ensure peak performance, the radar must be maintained and correctly calibrated to accurately sense and track storm movement. (Courtesy photo)

