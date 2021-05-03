U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Sergio Porto-Duarte, far left, 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron weather forecaster, Master Sgt. Melissa Thomas, center, 776th EABS weather flight chief, and Airman 1st Class Marisa Paʻaʻāina, right, 776th EABS weather forecaster, pose for a photo on a C-130 from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 20, 2021. The 776th EABS weather flight is a three person team responsible for providing 24/7 resource protection for $836 million in assets, all base personnel, and aviation weather support. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.05.2021 06:24 Photo ID: 6543374 VIRIN: 210305-F-SS704-312 Resolution: 755x574 Size: 131.26 KB Location: CHABELLEY AIR BASE, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Storm Chasers of Africa [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.