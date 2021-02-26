Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR military police train with radar [Image 2 of 3]

    KFOR military police train with radar

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    02.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Spc. Joseph Breining, a military police Soldier with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, conducts radar training with the Kosovo Force International Military Police at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 26, 2021. The 29th MP Company is supporting law enforcement and force protection operations at Camp Bondsteel. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Leah Yancey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.05.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6543340
    VIRIN: 210226-Z-LY129-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR military police train with radar [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KFOR military police train with radar
    KFOR military police train with radar
    KFOR military police train with radar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    MP
    Regional Command East
    KFOR 28

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT