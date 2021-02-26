KFOR military police train with radar

Spc. Joseph Breining, a military police Soldier with the 29th Military Police Company, Maryland Army National Guard, conducts radar training with the Kosovo Force International Military Police at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, on Feb. 26, 2021. Radar training helps the KFOR mission maintain a safe and secure environment for all the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Leah Yancey)

