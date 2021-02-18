673d CS demonstrates ATAK, ACE capabilities

U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, left, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander and Colonel Travolis A. Simmons, far right, 3rd Wing commander pause for a photograph with U.S. Air Force cyber control operators assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron during an agile communications support exercise at JBER, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2021. The exercise was designed to test the team’s employment of Agile Combat Employment concepts in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)
