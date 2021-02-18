673d CS demonstrates ATAK, ACE capabilities

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Connolly, the Cyber Control Operations section chief assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, briefs 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing leadership on an Android Tactical Assault Kit during an agile communications support exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2021. The exercise was designed to test the team’s employment of Agile Combat Employment concepts in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

