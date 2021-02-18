Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    673d CS demonstrates ATAK, ACE capabilities

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Crystal Jenkins 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Desmond Medina, a Cyber Control Operator assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, briefs 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing leadership during an agile communications support exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2021. The exercise was designed to test the team’s employment of Agile Combat Employment concepts in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    ACE
    JBER
    673 ABW
    ATAK
    673 CS

