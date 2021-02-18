673d CS demonstrates ATAK, ACE capabilities

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Desmond Medina, a Cyber Control Operator assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, briefs 3rd Wing and 673d Air Base Wing leadership during an agile communications support exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 18, 2021. The exercise was designed to test the team’s employment of Agile Combat Employment concepts in a cold weather environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Crystal A. Jenkins)

