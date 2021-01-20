Guard continues legacy with record inauguration support

Soldiers and Airmen with the Virginia National Guard stand at attention at the U.S. Capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 26,000 National Guard men and women conducted security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

