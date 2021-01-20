Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard continues legacy with record inauguration support

    Guard continues legacy with record inauguration support

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Erich Smith 

    National Guard Bureau

    Specialist Dillon Tillery, with the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, guards a perimeter on the east side of the U.S. Capitol during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2021. At least 26,000 National Guard men and women conducted security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

    This work, Guard continues legacy with record inauguration support [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Erich Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    59th Presidential Inauguration

