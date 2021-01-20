Guard continues legacy with record inauguration support

More 26,000 National Guard men and women conducted security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and district authorities as part of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, Washington, D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Erich B. Smith)

