Recovered oil products on board the vessel Eyak near Sitka, Alaska, March 3, 2021. All recovered oil products and the net were transferred to the vessel Eyak and will be properly disposed of.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2021 17:55
|Photo ID:
|6542907
|VIRIN:
|210303-G-QU445-296
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|126.24 KB
|Location:
|SITKA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT