Recovered oil products on board the vessel Eyak near Sitka, Alaska, March 3, 2021. All recovered oil products and the net were transferred to the vessel Eyak and will be properly disposed of.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:55 Photo ID: 6542907 VIRIN: 210303-G-QU445-296 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 126.24 KB Location: SITKA, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.