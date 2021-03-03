Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska

    Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The fishing vessel, Haida Lady, near Sitka Alaska, March 3, 2021. The vessel was raised with lift bags and dewatering pumps after it sank, and is now tied off to shore. Approximately 1,550 gallons of diesel fuel and oily water mixture were removed from the vessel’s fuel tanks mitigating the substantial threat of pollution.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2021
    Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:56
    VIRIN: 210303-G-QU445-160
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
    This work, Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSD Sitka
    Haida Lady

