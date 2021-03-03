The fishing vessel, Haida Lady, near Sitka Alaska, March 3, 2021. The vessel was raised with lift bags and dewatering pumps after it sank, and is now tied off to shore. Approximately 1,550 gallons of diesel fuel and oily water mixture were removed from the vessel’s fuel tanks mitigating the substantial threat of pollution.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.04.2021 17:56 Photo ID: 6542906 VIRIN: 210303-G-QU445-160 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.83 MB Location: SITKA, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.