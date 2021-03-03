Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska

The vessel, Eyak, recovering the net that was contaminated with fuel from the site of the Haida Lady sank, March 3, 2021, near Sitka, Alaska. All recovered oil products and the net were transferred to the vessel Eyak and will be properly disposed of. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Marine Safety Detachment Sitka personnel.

Date Taken: 03.03.2021, by PO3 Alexandria Preston