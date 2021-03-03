Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska

    Coast Guard concludes monitoring diesel fuel clean-up near Sitka, Alaska

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The vessel, Eyak, recovering the net that was contaminated with fuel from the site of the Haida Lady sank, March 3, 2021, near Sitka, Alaska. All recovered oil products and the net were transferred to the vessel Eyak and will be properly disposed of. - U.S. Coast Guard photo by Marine Safety Detachment Sitka personnel.

    Haida Lady

